Bio-Food Grade E.P. Grease outperforms synthetics and assures food safety

Renewable Lubricants’ patented biodegradable Bio-Food Grade E.P. Grease is specifically engineered for demanding food processing and packaging applications. Stabilized HOBS (High Oleic Base Stocks) provide a high viscosity index that enhances thermal shear stability and load capacity. These NSF H1-certified greases are effective in various operating temperatures and offer water resistance, rust, and oxidation inhibition. With unsurpassed adhesion and cohesion properties, they are suitable for open and enclosed gear systems within food processing and packaging facilities, and other industrial and commercial applications.

Bio-Food Grade E.P. Grease includes an optimized blend of broad-spectrum antimicrobial preservatives that are effective against a wide array of bacteria, yeasts, and molds, to protect product longevity and safety. They meet the highest standards for incidental food contact, have a neutral odor, and are non-staining. In addition, they surpass outdated military specifications for food-grade grease, are certified free of twenty-three allergens, are produced under kosher supervision, and contain no animal byproducts.

Renewal Lubricants Biobased Food-Grade products help companies meet environmental sustainability goals. Formulated from renewable agricultural biobased resources, they are non-toxic, petroleum and zinc-free formulations containing no heavy metals. Products are safer for employees and customers, reducing exposure to harmful substances with zero performance loss. Bio-Food Grade E.P. Greases are offered in NLGI grades 0, 1, and 2, available in 14-oz tubes, 35-lb pails, 120-lb kegs, and 400-lb drums from the Hartville, Ohio, factory. Additional information is available at renewablelube.com/products/bio-food-grade-e-p-grease.

