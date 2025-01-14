Bishop-Wisecarver acquires Symation Inc. to offer more automation solutions

Bishop-Wisecarver, a provider of innovative linear and rotary motion solutions, has acquired Symation, a leader in motion control system integration. This strategic acquisition aligns with Bishop-Wisecarver’s mission to deliver diversity in mechatronic solutions.

The integration of Symation’s extensive capabilities into Bishop-Wisecarver’s portfolio introduces Wisecarver Automation — a new level of expertise in mechanical, electrical, controls, and software engineering. The creation of the Wisecarver Automation division ensures design engineers can now benefit from a single-source supplier offering:

Comprehensive automation system design: Leveraging 75 years of motion product design excellence and more than 30 years of motion control integration expertise.

Custom engineered solutions: Tailored motion, robotic, and vision systems designed to meet the unique needs of each customer.

Enduring quality: Automation systems built to match the longevity of Bishop-Wisecarver’s durable mechanical motion products.

Multidisciplinary guidance: From component selection to full automation system design, project development, and manufacturing.

Control system integration: Expertise with the same design maturity and careful attention to detail as Bishop-Wisecarver motion products.

“This acquisition strengthens the commitment to delivering unparalleled value and performance,” says Bishop-Wisecarver president and owner Pamela Kan.

“By combining Symation’s years of motion control system integration expertise with the legacy of reliable high quality motion solutions, we’re equipped to provide turnkey automation systems that exceed expectations.”

Additional Wisecarver Automation capabilities include:

Control system design: Advanced controls integration with foresight for future technological evolution.

Turnkey mechatronics solutions: Combining Bishop-Wisecarver’s patented technologies with Symation’s expertise for complete, customized ready-to-implement solutions.

Expanded industry applications: From aerospace and lab automation to packaging machinery and beyond, the combined portfolio addresses an even wider range of automation challenges that now highlight semiconductor testing and inspection, waste water treatment, drilling line automation, visioning solutions for agriculture, welding automation and alternative energy solutions.

Commitment to quality and innovation: As a second-generation family-owned company, Bishop-Wisecarver remains steadfast in its dedication to customer success. Known for its Signature Experience of expert guidance and 100% customer satisfaction, the company’s solutions are backed by certifications including AS9100D, ISO9001, WBENC, and WOSB. Design engineers can expect the same level of trust and reliability in every project, with added benefits from Symation’s proven track record.

For more information, visit bwc.com.