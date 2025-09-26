Bishop-Wisecarver celebrates 75 years in industrial automation

Bishop-Wisecarver celebrates its 75th anniversary this year as a family-owned company delivering industrial automation solutions. The company began as a custom machine builder and screw machine shop, quickly earning a reputation for solving tough application challenges from venetian blind manufacturing to production lines for Standard Oil and Cardinale Bakery. Over the decades, the company expanded into products for bread and milk transportation, pioneered patented trucker solutions like the Saf-T-Sta telescoping load lock, and invented the DualVee linear motion track and wheel system, now a global standard in industrial automation.

For 75 years, Bishop-Wisecarver has remained a family-owned and operated business. Founder Bud Wisecarver’s pioneering spirit lives on through his daughter, Pamela Kan, who became president in 1999 and sole owner in 2020. This continuity of leadership has ensured the company’s values, integrity, and a relentless focus on customer success remain at the core of every decision.

The company’s success is rooted in long-term partnerships and a commitment to making complex automation challenges easy for customers. The company’s industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and performance KPIs reflect a culture of listening, adapting, and delivering right-fit, high-quality solutions that endure.

To kick off the anniversary year, Bishop-Wisecarver hosted a celebration at its Pittsburg, California, plant on September 17th, bringing together employees, customers, and community partners. Throughout the year, the company will spotlight key customer relationships and share stories of collaboration and innovation that have shaped its journey.

“Reaching 75 years is not just about celebrating our history, it’s about honoring the partnerships, innovation, and determination that brought us here,” said Kan. “As we look to the future, we remain committed to helping our customers succeed by delivering solutions that make automation easier, more reliable, and more impactful for generations to come.”

As Bishop-Wisecarver celebrates this milestone, the company is focused on the future, expanding its product and service offerings to meet the evolving needs of industrial automation. By leveraging the latest technologies and building on a foundation of expertise, Bishop-Wisecarver is committed to delivering expertly designed solutions that perform for generations to come.

