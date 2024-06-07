Bison debuts new RAM reverse air movement blower motor

Bison announces the issuance of a patent for its revolutionary RAM Reverse Air Movement Blower Motor. This cutting-edge invention, spearheaded by Senior Director of Technology, David Finkenbinder, overcomes the performance shortcomings of traditional thru-flow air blower motors through its novel design.

RAM technology is poised to transform various air moving applications, catering to industries that prioritize lower operating temperatures, enabling achievement of reduced noise, and extended motor life. This innovative technology can benefit applications from industrial fume evacuation, floorcare for commercial and residential use, paint sprayers, aerospace air movement, surgical smoke evacuation, and hand dryers.

Unlike traditional thru-flow motors that face overheating challenges, RAM technology employs a unique reverse airflow design. The motor side is only exposed to ambient air intake, ensuring optimal cooling even in near-sealed conditions. This innovation eliminates the need for costly thermal protection or energy-inefficient bleed holes, enhancing reliability, sound performance, and overall motor life.

Motors with RAM technology operate at significantly cooler temperatures, enhancing brush life, commutator performance, and overall reliability. The technology achieves a 6.5% reduction in decibel levels and a significant 48% reduction in Sones compared to traditional thru-flow motors. RAM technology also completely removes the necessity for a leak path at low flow conditions, leading to increased product performance and reduced noise.

Another key benefit of RAM technology is its versatility. The motors support straight air exit, peripheral, and reverse airflow, providing versatile solutions for various applications. The technology can also significantly reduce carbon dust emissions by applying V0 rated foam to surround the motor, which improves product performance and also helps minimize noise. The product is available in a range of custom design options, providing lightweight applications, shorter heights, and larger diameters to meet specific end-use requirements.

