Black anodized T-slotted rails from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added the 10 (1-in.), 15 (1.5-in.), and 40 (40mm) series of SureFrame rails, in standard and light weights. These new rails are offered with a UV-resistant black anodized finish, which provides a new aesthetic option in addition to the standard clear anodized finish that is available for all series and weights of SureFrame T-slotted rails.

SureFrame rails are used to build sturdy, custom-made structural frames and are warranted from manufacturer defects for one year from the date of purchase.

The new black anodized SureFrame rails can be ordered in cut-to-length sections starting at $0.37/inch.

AutomationDirect

automationdirect.com/t-slotted-rails