Block open core control transformers from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added BLOCK CT and USTE series open core control transformers to provide a flexible solution for stepping down a wide range of voltages from 208 to 600 VAC.

The BLOCK CT series is made in the USA and offers a rugged design specifically engineered for isolation, lighting, or signaling systems. It is available with a 240/480 or 600 VAC primary and a 24 or 120 VAC secondary. Ratings range from 50 to 2500 VA, providing a cost-effective solution to guarantee uninterrupted power delivery in various applications. Fused versions are available.

The BLOCK USTE series provides a versatile solution for a wide range of input voltages, allowing OEMs and system integrators to save time and reduce costs by standardizing on a single model. Available in ratings from 40 to 3200 VA, they feature low inrush current, tool-free push-in wire terminals, and thirteen jumper selectable primary inputs from 208 to 600 VAC. In addition, the 12/24 VAC models comply with safety standards to ensure a safe power supply for SELV (Safety Extra Low Voltage) circuits.

The new BLOCK open core control transformers are RoHS compliant, CE marked, and come with a 3-year warranty.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/open-core-transformer