Board-mounted RTD’s monitor system temperature

Bourns, Inc. introduced its Riedon RTDW Series Resistance Temperature Sensors by Bourns . Designed to deliver precise temperature sensing or compensation, the new series expands the Company’s sensing portfolio with devices engineered with advanced features and packaging options that supply high accuracy, long-term stability, and broad design flexibility.

The RTDW Series combines standard RTD resistance values of 100, 500, and 1000 ohms with low ±1 percent resistance tolerances to achieve precise temperature measurement and compensation. Available with selectable TCR options of ±3500, ±4500, and ±6000 ppm/°C, the series offers the flexibility to optimize for accuracy and linearity across a wide range of applications. These advanced features provide the stability, uniformity, and repeatability needed for critical performance requirements. Target applications include environmental temperature sensing devices, HVAC controls, industrial probes, various sensors, rechargeable battery packs, medical diagnostic equipment**, compensation resistors, and process control systems.

Built with wirewound technology, the RTDW Series minimizes electrical noise, provides excellent repeatability, and ensures long-term stability across a broad temperature range. The all-welded construction makes these devices highly reliable under stress and vibration, while their protective housing enhances durability in harsh environments.

Furthermore, Bourns is offering the series in multiple through-hole package sizes, allowing designers to simplify integration into both new and existing designs. Customizable options with non-standard resistance values or packaging are also available from Bourns, enabling developers to meet their application-specific design requirements.

The Riedon™ RTDW Series by Bourns is available now and is RoHS* compliant.