Board-to-board connector support 28 Gbps links

Samtec announces the availability of its SLH/TLH Series printed circuit board (PCB) to board (B2B) connectors that offer an ultra-low mated stack height down to 2 mm (.078″) and support 28 Gbps NRZ performance. SLH/TLH PCB board-to-board connectors are part of Samtec’s Ultra Micro line of products that maximize overall space and offer reliable connections in high data rate rugged environments such as automotive, industrial IoT, robotics, and military and aerospace.

For overall space savings, in addition to an extremely low 2 mm stack height, the SLH/TLH mated board-to-board connector set has a narrow width of 4.70 mm (.185″) and a dense length of 9 mm (0.356″) with 20 total positions. Higher-density signal routing is available with connectors of 40- or 60-total pins at slightly longer lengths. High pin density of the stacking board-to-board connectors is enabled by the use of a microblade and beam contact system, which has a blade on one side and a beam on the other, on a 0.50 mm (.0197″) ultra-fine pitch.

Precision placement onto the printed circuit board is enabled by the pick-and-place polyimide film pad that allows a vacuum machine to lift the surface mount technology (SMT) board-to-board connector and place it onto a printed circuit board. Samtec makes adhering to tight processing tolerances for ultra micro interconnects easily by having supporting documentation accessible on samtec.com. For application-specific questions, contact Samtec’s Interconnect Processing Group at I…@samtec.com.

SLH/TLH Ultra Micro, 2 mm stack height board-to-board PCB connectors are in stock and available now directly from Samtec or through authorized distributors.