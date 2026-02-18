Bogen adds IKS9 and IKS15 magnetic sensors for linear motors

Bogen has added two magnetic sensors, the IKS9 and IKS15, to its lineup for linear motor applications, including pick-and-place systems. The sensors provide contactless position feedback along magnetic tape and support reference marks that can be placed at user-defined positions, which can help simplify machine design.

Both sensors are designed for industrial environments where dust, oil, lubricants and vibration are present. They carry an IP67 rating and offer accuracy better than 10 microns.

Key features

Contactless magnetic measurement

Reference marks or end positions can be set at user-defined locations

Multiple or coded reference marks are available

Accuracy better than 10 microns

Rated IP67

IKS9

The IKS9 is an incremental sensor with AB signals and a reference channel. It supports push-pull and RS-422 (line driver) outputs and offers resolution down to 20 nanometers, depending on pole pitch. It connects via cable with an inline M12 connector.

Bogen says the IKS9 is intended for applications that require position, distance and speed measurement. The company lists use in robotics, handling systems, automation and medical technology. It can be used with magnetic tape for linear measurement and with magnetic rings for rotary measurement.

IKS15

The IKS15 provides a 1 Vpp sine/cosine output with a reference signal. It supports signal lengths of 1, 2, or 5 mm and offers AB plus reference. It also connects via cable with an inline M12 connector.

The company positions the IKS15 for automation, measurement and control applications that need configurable feedback. Like the IKS9, it can be paired with magnetic tape for linear measurement or magnetic rings for rotary measurement and it is listed for robotics, handling systems, automation and medical technology.

For more information, visit bogen-magnetics.com.