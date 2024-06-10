Bosch Power Tools expands its line of 18V cordless offerings

Today, Bosch Power Tools has introduced a new variety of products including an 18V deep cut band saw, planer, impact wrench, and blower, continuing to expand its cordless portfolio to support a variety of applications that trade workers execute on the job site every day. With features like brushless motors, tool-less accessory changes, and ergonomic tool designs, this new lineup of products includes built-in innovations to provide a powerful cordless experience and precision when used by workers.

Bosch’s expanded lineup of 18V cordless tool offerings are ready to support hardworking tradesmen as they execute tough cutting, drilling, and debris-removing applications on the job site.

“After launching several new cordless solutions at World of Concrete earlier this year, we are bringing even more new tools to market in 2024 to help make hard workers’ efforts on the job site simpler and seamless, such as the new 5 In.”

This new cutting solution is built to execute clean cuts through larger materials with ease and offer tool-free blade change technology, to help workers on our 18V platform transition from task to task quickly. Also, the PROFACTOR™ 18V 3/4in. High Torque Impact Wrench features 1,620 Ft.-Lbs. of breakaway torque and 1,180 Ft.-Lbs. of controlled max fastening torque, making this tool a bolt-busting powerhouse with three-speed settings to quickly release and fasten bolts, nuts, and anchors in heavy equipment applications, giving the worker more precise control, even when tackling demanding tasks,” said Steve Shepherd, Vice President, Portfolio Management & Business Strategy for Bosch Power Tools North America.

Bosch