Bosch Rexroth adds new BSCL Ball Rail to linear-guide portfolio

Bosch Rexroth now offers a new lineup of BSCL linear guides. The new BSCL ball rails address applications requiring linear bearings in the mid-performance range, and the new structural design delivers an optimum price to performance ratio. BSCL ball rails are available in five sizes, six runner block types, three preload classes and three accuracy classes. The simplified profile rail allows the ball rails to be easily customized to the desired length using simple hand tools and without the need for costly end machining.

The new BSCL ball rail system is ideal for assembly jig and fixtures, welding systems and metal-cutting applications. Automation and assembly, automotive manufacturing, woodworking and machine tool industries will benefit from the BSCL ball rail’s reliable guidance and customizable design. Machine builders, integrators and automotive manufacturers will also benefit from the outstanding price to performance ratio and fast deliveries; and the precision grinding technology used by Rexroth allows any runner block type within the BSCL family to be used on any BSCL rail of the same size. This interchangeability, unique to Rexroth, allows machine builders to keep a flexible, optimized inventory to meet the needs of their customers.

Rexroth’s BSCL ball rail linear guides are available now for immediate shipment, with speeds of up to 5 m/s and acceleration up to 500 m/s2. Nominal rail widths from 20 to 45 mm are available. These new additions to Rexroth’s profiled rail product line are the perfect complement to the high performance BSHP Ball Rail Systems.

As one of the world’s leading suppliers of drive and control technologies, Bosch Rexroth ensures efficient, powerful and safe movement in machines and systems of any size. The company bundles global application experience in the market segments of Mobile Applications, Machinery Applications and Engineering, and Factory Automation. With its intelligent components, customized system solutions and services, Bosch Rexroth is creating the necessary environment for fully connected applications.

