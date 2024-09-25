Bosch Rexroth demonstrating comprehensive manufacturing solutions at the NA Battery Show

Bosch Rexroth will exhibit a diverse portfolio of factory automation solutions for battery and EV manufacturing in booth 3416 at the NA Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, taking place at Huntington Place in Detroit from October 7-10.

Among the technology that will be seen at Bosch Rexroth’s booth will be its line of advanced conveyors, including a moving demonstration of the adaptable TS 2plus transfer system, which can transport materials up to 240 kg, the TS7 modular transfer system capable of handling large, and heavy payloads up to 1200 kg per pallet, as well as one of its high-speed conveyors, the Flexible Transport System.

Additional assembly technology solutions that will be shown include Bosch Rexroth’s Function Integrated Profile from its market-leading aluminum framing product line.

Motion control solutions continue to play a pivotal role in battery manufacturing, and Bosch Rexroth will be showcasing several solutions at the booth, including the Flexible Transport System, which offers rapid transfer speeds combined with extreme positioning accuracy and repeatability. There will also be mechatronics technology on display in the Cartesian-based Smart Function Kit for Handling and the modular Smart Function Kit for Pressing, which can exert forces up to 70 kN.

Finally, Rexroth will be demonstrating a complete control system from its extensive ctrlX AUTOMATION portfolio. Among the products exhibited will be the ctrlX CORE scalable industrial control system, ctrlX DRIVE compact modular servo drives, ctrlX IO, safety, and ctrlX HMI.

“Bosch Rexroth remains on the leading edge of technology and service to battery and EV manufacturers, both globally and here in the United States,” said Mark Ziencina, Bosch Rexroth market segment manager for Battery and EV. “The advanced solutions that we will present at this year’s show enable manufacturers to meet their high throughput targets and process optimization amidst shifting consumer demands.”

At The Battery Show, booth visitors can connect one-on-one with Bosch Rexroth automation and assembly technology experts with backgrounds in battery manufacturing system development, engineering, and implementation.

For more information about Bosch Rexroth and their complete automation solutions for battery manufacturing, visit them in booth 3416 at the NA Battery Show or at www.boschrexroth-us.com/battery-info