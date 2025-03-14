Bosch Rexroth to showcase automation solutions at Automate 2025

Bosch Rexroth will exhibit its automation solutions at Automate 2025, taking place May 12-15 at Huntington Place in Detroit, MI. Visitors to booth #4807 can explore exhibits from various technology groups and speak with product experts about the latest advancements in automation.

Among the offerings include:

Conveyor systems for every application

Bosch Rexroth will be displaying its breadth of conveyance solutions, including the ctrlX FLOW HS linear motion system, and for the first time, the new ctrlX FLOW 6D contactless transport system. The booth will feature a moving FTS conveyor with an integrated Kassow Robots 7-axis collaborative robot, demonstrating high-speed smart conveyance. Bosch Rexroth will also showcase its range of transfer systems with payload capacities from 3kg to 400kg.

Controls for open automation

Booth visitors can explore Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX AUTOMATION portfolio, including ctrlX DRIVE and ctrlX CORE solutions, a 40-axis demonstration, and cabinet-free ctrlX AUTOMATION solutions. A new general automation display wall will highlight ctrlX AUTOMATION solutions for non-motion applications. Bosch Rexroth is developing an open controls environment through its expanding network of partners in the ctrlX World ecosystem and app-based solutions in Linux-based operating system ctrlX OS. Automate attendees can learn how this approach offers new possibilities for automation.

Linear motion solutions

Bosch Rexroth will display an interactive touch table featuring linear components such as rails, screws, and actuators. The multi-axis Cartesian handling solution demonstrates the advantages of standard, ready-to-install subsystems, while the LinSelect tool simplifies system assembly with a guided selection process.

The booth will also feature a digital display of the IMS-compact, a measuring sensor integrated into the carriage that uses a non-contact method to provide accurate measurements with minimal maintenance.

Aluminum framing solutions on display

Key components of automation, including Bosch Rexroth’s aluminum framing solutions, will be displayed in multiple areas of the booth. The EcoSafe protective guarding system will enclose a model of a custom TS2plus and VarioFlow plus conveyance system. A screen will display a digital model of the physical setup, simulated using MTpro design software. Additional displays will feature a selection of aluminum framing components, profiles, and an ergonomic manual workstation.

For more information, please visit boschrexroth.com.