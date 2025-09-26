Bosch Rexroth to showcase automation solutions at The Battery Show 2025

Bosch Rexroth will exhibit automation solutions at booth #3400 during The Battery Show 2025, October 6-9 at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. Attendees can view selected exhibits from Bosch Rexroth’s technology groups and meet with product experts to discuss recent developments in automation.

Dr. Andreas Letsch, the director of Battery Factory Automation Center of Competence at Bosch Rexroth AG, will also be presenting on “High Throughput Production by Seamless Material Flow” as part of the Open Tech Forum.

A key highlight is a complete automation solution for battery production, showing cell and module joining and handling using Bosch Rexroth’s automation portfolio, including:

Pallet-based and plastic chain conveyance systems

Complete automation solution including control, I/O, drives and motion control, PLC and IT

Additional exhibits include:

Conveyor systems for every application

Bosch Rexroth will display its conveyance solutions at The Battery Show, including moving demos of the ctrlX FLOW HS linear motion system and the new ctrlX FLOW 6D contactless transport system. A moving FTS conveyor with an integrated Kassow Robots seven-axis collaborative robot will demonstrate the precision and speed of high-speed smart conveyance. The company will also feature its full portfolio of transfer systems, with payload capacities from 3 kg to 400 kg.

Controls for open automation

Booth visitors will also see Bosch Rexroth’s extensive ctrlX AUTOMATION portfolio, including ctrlX DRIVE and ctrlX CORE solutions, a 40-axis demonstration, and cabinet-free ctrlX AUTOMATION solutions. The booth will feature a new general automation display wall to highlight the ctrlX AUTOMATION offering for non-motion applications. Bosch Rexroth is expanding its open controls environment through partners in the ctrlX World ecosystem and app-based solutions on the Linux-based ctrlX OS. Show attendees can see how this technology supports modern automation.

The building blocks of battery automation

Bosch Rexroth’s aluminum framing solutions will be dispersed throughout multiple locations within the booth. The next-generation protective guarding, EcoSafe, will be shown around a model of a custom conveyance system. A digital version of the same display will be simulated on screen and demonstrated in Rexroth’s design software, MTpro. Additional framing displays will include the framework for moving demos and an ergonomic manual workstation.

For more information on Bosch Rexroth at The Battery Show, visit boschrexroth-us.com/battery-show. Attendees can visit booth 3400 to speak with Bosch Rexroth experts.