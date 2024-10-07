Brazil announced as Partner Country for Hannover Messe 2026

Brazil has been announced as the Partner Country at Hannover Messe 2026. The news was announced by Jorge Viana, President of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (APEX) and Dr. Jochen Köckler, Chairman of the Managing Board of Deutsche Messe AG, at a recent ceremonial signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in Wolfsburg.

The designation of Brazil as Partner Country spotlights the ambitions of a country dedicated to driving industrial change towards a sustainable economy and enhancing its position as a key player worldwide in the field of renewable energies and sustainable technologies.

According to Germany Trade & Invest, the Federal Republic of Germany’s international economic promotion agency, Brazil is the largest economy in Latin America. With 216 million inhabitants, abundant agricultural, raw material, and energy resources, along with a diversified industrial sector, the country figures among the world’s leading economic nations. Brazil is not only a major trading partner, but also an important production location for German companies.

“The announcement of Brazil as Partner Country at Hannover Messe 2026 is a strategic opportunity to strengthen the country’s role as a global player for innovation and industrial technologies. Participating in the fair will help us to establish links between Brazilian firms and the industry’s key players, highlight our competitive potential, and attract investments that will drive forward the sustainable advancement and digitization of our industrial sector,” said Viana.

“Brazil is the ideal Partner Country for Hannover Messe 2026, not only in light of its leading global role in key technologies, like renewable energies and digitization, but also due to its significant geopolitical importance. Close collaboration with Brazil is of immense strategic relevance amid the ongoing changes and developments within the global economy. This combination makes Brazil an indispensable partner for Germany and Europe on the way to securing a sustainable and resilient industrial environment,” said Köckler.

“I welcome the partnership between Brazil and Deutsche Messe AG for the 2026 edition of the Hannover Messe. As the world’s premier industrial technology fair, Hannover Messe will provide Brazil with the opportunity of showcasing how its abundant and competitive renewable energies will foster a sustainable industrial transformation, a low-carbon economy and the technological capabilities of its companies. The complementary capacities of Brazil and Germany can be used to promote strategic production chains for a low-emission economy,” said Roberto Jaguaribe, Ambassador of Brazil to Germany.

Germany is Brazil’s leading economic partner in Europe, with more than 1,500 German-owned businesses generating around 10 percent of Brazil’s industrial GDP and employing 250,000 individuals. Given the shifting geopolitical landscape, Brazil is playing an increasingly strategic role, especially when it comes to German interests in the areas of climate protection, skilled workers, and supply chains. In the context of its industrialization strategy, Brazil is focusing on revitalizing its industrial sector, making the country an attractive customer for solutions and products showcased at Hannover Messe.

Hannover Messe takes place annually at the Hannover Exhibition Center. The event features the state of the art in products and solutions for the automation, digitalization, and electrification of industry, and attracts decision-makers and industry leaders from all over the world. The Partner Country concept spotlights a particular country every year.

