Brushless 24V DC gearmotor with 1024 CPR optical encoder announced

Midwest Motion Products has announced MMP BL58-487C-24V GP52-014 EU-1024, a brushless 24V DC gearmotor with a 1024 CPR integral optical feedback encoder. It delivers up to 73 in-lbs of continuous torque, 212 in-lbs of peak torque, and an output speed of 268 RPM.

Features of the MMP BL58-487C-24V GP52-014 EU-1024:

  • IP54-rated, with a diameter under 2.5″, a total length under 9.0″, and a weight of 4.1 lbs.
  • Compatible with encoder, brake, or both rear shaft designs.
  • Samples are available, typically built from stock materials within 1-2 days.
  • Short production lead times—typically ready within a few weeks.

Datasheet available for download.

For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.

