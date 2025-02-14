Brushless 24V DC gearmotor with 1024 CPR optical encoder announced

Midwest Motion Products has announced MMP BL58-487C-24V GP52-014 EU-1024, a brushless 24V DC gearmotor with a 1024 CPR integral optical feedback encoder. It delivers up to 73 in-lbs of continuous torque, 212 in-lbs of peak torque, and an output speed of 268 RPM.
Features of the MMP BL58-487C-24V GP52-014 EU-1024:
- IP54-rated, with a diameter under 2.5″, a total length under 9.0″, and a weight of 4.1 lbs.
- Compatible with encoder, brake, or both rear shaft designs.
- Samples are available, typically built from stock materials within 1-2 days.
- Short production lead times—typically ready within a few weeks.
Datasheet available for download.
For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.
You may also like:
Filed Under: Motors (gearmotors)