Brushless 36V DC gearmotor offers high torque and 650 RPM output

Midwest Motion Products has announced MMP BL86-425E-36V GP81-007, a brushless 36V DC gearmotor delivering up to 51 in-lbs of continuous torque, 140 in-lbs of peak torque, and an output speed of 650 RPM.

Features of the MMP BL86-425E-36V GP81-007:

  • IP54 protection, under 3.5” diameter, 9.0” total length, and weighs 8.1 lbs.
  • Encoder-compatible, brake-compatible, or both rear shaft designs are available.
  • Samples are available and built from stock materials within 1–2 days.
  • Short production lead times—typically ready within a few weeks.

Download the datasheet.

For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.

