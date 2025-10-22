Brushless DC Motors Design Guide

DC motors are motion components that take electrical power in the form of direct current (or some manipulated form of direct current) and convert it into mechanical rotation. The motors do this through the use of magnetic fields that arise from the electric currents to spur rotation of a rotor fixed with an output shaft. Output torque and speed depends on the electrical input and motor design.
In this Design Guide, the editors of Design World detail the most common dc motor types as well common ways to quantify their output during the design-engineering process.
"*" indicates required fields
By clicking 'Submit' above and registering for this content, I acknowledge and agree to WTWH Media's Terms and Conditions and to WTWH Media's use of my contact information to communicate with me about offerings by WTWH Media, its brands, affiliates and/or third-party partners, consistent with WTWH Media's Privacy Policy. In addition, I understand that my personal information may be shared with any sponsor(s) of the content, and that they may contact me directly about their products or services. Please refer to the privacy policies of such sponsor(s) for more details on how your information will be used by them.
Filed Under: Design Guides, Motors • dc