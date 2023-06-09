Bryant Pin & Sleeve Mechanical Interlocks from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Bryant pin and sleeve mechanical interlocks to their growing lineup of motor disconnects and controllers. These interlocks use pin and sleeve technology to conveniently connect and disconnect mobile equipment safely. By using matching Bryant pin and sleeve connectors with keyways, these interlocks safeguard against connecting devices of different amperage and voltage ratings together. In addition, the interlock’s switch cannot be turned ON until the plug is completely engaged and the plug cannot be removed from the interlock until the switch has been turned to the OFF position.

These Bryant interlocks are suitable for use as manual motor controllers and their handles satisfy OSHA lockout/tagout requirements. Pin and sleeve devices conform to IEC 60309-1 and IEC 60309-2 international regulations, resulting in easy-to-use and standardized configurations.

New Bryant pin and sleeve mechanical interlocks are UL Listed, CE-marked, and RoHS-compliant.

