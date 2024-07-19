Bucher Hydraulics HPUs, heat exchangers, and solenoid valves from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added hydraulic power units (HPUs), heat exchangers for HPUs, and hydraulic solenoid valves from Bucher Hydraulics, a well-respected name in the industry.

Hydraulic power units contain a reservoir, pump/motor, filter, and all necessary controls to power a hydraulic system. They are offered in the single-phase powered M-series and three-phase powered T-series models. A T-series dual-flow, dual-pressure model is also available.

Heat exchangers for hydraulic power units extend the life of a hydraulic system by maintaining a lower fluid temperature. Hydraulic solenoid valves are available in both NFPA D03 and D05 patterns and are 4-port, 4-way, 3-position valves with tandem, closed, open, and float center options.

The new Bucher hydraulic power supplies, heat exchangers, solenoid valves, and accessories have a 1-year warranty.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/hydraulic-power-units