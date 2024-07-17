C-more CM5 headless HMI from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added the CM5-RHMI headless HMI which has all the powerful functionality of the C-more CM5 touch panel HMIs but without display size restrictions. This HDMI-enabled device works with televisions, monitors, projectors, and most any other HDMI display device of any size to display real-time operational data or messages. Or skip the local display entirely and use the remote access feature which supports any windows PC (web browser) or Apple iOS and Android smartphones and tablets with the C-more Remote HMI mobile app.

The CM5-RHMI supports numerous screen resolutions including VGA 640×480, SD 720×480, XGA 1024×768, HD 1280×720, and FHD 1920×1080, provides an SD card slot for log files, project memory or graphic media, and offers 90MB of user memory. The four integrated USB ports allow connections to industrial touchscreen monitor displays that support the USB interface or can be used for USB mouse operations. The two serial ports and two 10/100 Base-T Ethernet ports provide support for all the major protocols and enable easy connections to multiple devices simultaneously.

All CM5 HMIs utilize our FREE powerful configuration software that features C-more’s legendary ease of use. The software has a built-in time-saving project simulator, a convenient Event Manager, flexible recipes, a huge array of screen objects, trend graphs, PID faceplates, true historical data logging, converts EA9 projects to CM5, and much, much more.

