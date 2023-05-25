C-more CM5 HMIs from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added the next generation of the popular C-more HMI product line. The CM5 HMI series offers lower-cost, high-performance HMIs in sizes from 4 inches to an impressive 22 inches. These HMIs have an amazing 1.6 GHz processor in the larger units (10” and above), 43 Mbytes of memory, and provide much better trending, extra data storage, faster communication, and improved file types including jpegs.

The CM5 panels come with a host of communication ports for plug-and-play connections with industrial networks. All CM5 panels have serial and Ethernet ports and several supported protocols including Modbus, EtherNet/IP, and the lightweight MQTT(S) protocol used in many machine-to-machine (M2M) and IIoT applications. The 10” and larger models feature an additional Ethernet port, allowing them to act as a data bridge between two separate networks.

USB ports provide in-an-instant connections for programming and peripherals like keyboards, USB-to-audio converters, barcode scanners, additional memory storage, etc. The embedded SD-card slot provides easy project transfers or up to an additional 32GB of data storage for important log files.

CM5 HMIs utilize powerful FREE configuration software that features C-more’s legendary ease of use. The software has a built-in time-saving project simulator, a convenient Event Manager, flexible recipes, a huge array of screen objects, trend graphs, PID faceplates, true historical data logging, and much, much more.

