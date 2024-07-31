CableMaster FO power meter offers compact and convenient testing tool for fiber optic cable

Softing IT Networks, a maker of Ethernet cable certification testing, Ethernet speed performance testing, and Ethernet infrastructure testing, just extended its tester portfolio to include the CableMaster PoE. This dedicated power over Ethernet (PoE) cable tester extends the CableMaster product series, which includes the CableMaster 210 wiretapper.

The CableMaster FO is a fiber optic power meter capable of measuring seven different wavelengths. Power can be measured in decibel-milliwatts (dBm), decibels (dB), or milliwatts (mW). This optical power meter includes a visual fault locator for port and polarity detection and an attenuation meter for seven signal wavelengths in dB. To determine signal strength, the device’s power meter provides measurements in dBm and mW. It also features a flashlight to assist in dark wiring cabinets and includes a copper RJ45 patch cord tester for checking wiremaps.

Designed as a pocket-sized tool, CableMaster FO is portable across the site and features a USB-rechargeable battery capable of up to 80 hours of operation. The device’s clear digital display makes all measurements easily readable.

Applications include measuring fiber light loss or signal strength at the opposite end of a fiber. “CableMaster FO is a great example of how Softing creates portfolio advantage,” said Deane Horn, director of marketing for Softing. “After connecting the LinkXpert M3, a fiber network infrastructure tester, to inject a light source into the fiber, you can use the pocket-size CableMaster FO tester to measure the attenuation at the other end of the cable.” Similarly, the CableMaster FO can read the power of any fiber line that has an SFP.

www.itnetworks.softing.com