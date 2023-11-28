CAD Exchanger 3.23.0 released with new features

CAD Exchanger recently released CAD Exchanger 3.23.0 — a software suite for 3D CAD software developers and end-users, allowing them to view, explore, and convert 3D CAD data on desktop, web, and mobile. The new major features include:

NX 2306, Autodesk Inventor 2023 and 2024 import

Reworked BIM model structure

SDK documentation global revision

The CAD Exchanger team is continuously improving processes to add new formats and their versions faster and faster. Last time, they added the import of Autodesk Inventor 2022, and these days, they supplemented it with versions 2023 and 2024. Now, the software also supports NX 2306.

SDK enhancements include:

Reworked BIM model structure. A few releases ago, the team added a BIM-specific data model tailored for BIM workflows. Based on user feedback, the team introduced a few improvements. New changes allow users to create a perfectly valid model and make it clearer to work with objects, elements, and containers. All these updates also apply to WTK (tool for 3D visualization in the browser), so working on the web has become even easier.

Expanded API. CAD Exchanger developed a special method that allows users to choose from which angle they want to open the model. Users set the transformation matrix, send the model to our algorithm, and indicates what they want to do, for example, rotate, move, reduce, etc. Previously, users had to change it manually. Now, SDK does it for them, and it significantly saves time and effort. This release also offers the improved CDXWEB file structure to load multi-LOD files faster in the browser.

Unity and UNIGINE updates. Now, integration with Unity provides full texture support in the form of file structures. However, not all formats support textures themselves, so it is recommended that users check this point before exporting. The new release also supports the latest version of UNIGINE, 2.17. It has a significant amount of features that can be particularly useful, so many users prefer to move to it.

Revised documentation. SDK documentation also does not stand still. This release revised all of it to make learning the material and finding answers as convenient as possible. The new documentation is distinguished by its consistent structure, the presence of all modules, and new articles. There is a separate page for examples, including online demos and interactive examples based on WTK.

Codename ‘CAD Exchanger Manufacturing Toolkit’

Those already familiar with CAD Exchanger SDK might know about the Manufacturing Toolkit — a set of algorithms geared towards cost estimation, DFMA, and sheet metal operations. It’s been quietly complementing core CAD Exchanger SDK, and soon, it’s stepping into the spotlight as a standalone product.

In this release, the team has dived deep into DFMA, unfolding algorithm, and measurements, tweaking them to be not just accurate but quicker.

CAD Exchanger is always committed to enhancing the user experience by improving formats. Updates include some IFC, ACIS, Collada, FBX, glTF, NX, OBJ, U3D, and STEP fixes.

CAD Exchanger

cadexchanger.com