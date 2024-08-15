Cam followers feature space-saving polymer outer ring design

IKO International’s CFL Series cam follower boasts a unique, space-saving outer ring design and polymer layer that exceeds the capabilities of conventional resin-type cam followers.

Many conventional cam followers press-fit a layer of resin onto the unit’s standard outer ring in order to maintain radial load capacity and provide quiet, clean and durable operation. However, this thicker assembly makes it difficult to fit into constrained spaces.

IKO’s CFL Series significantly improves on this design. These cam followers incorporate a polymer layer that is molded directly onto the IKO exclusive thin-walled steel outer ring. This construction solves the dilemma of being able to install a cam follower with special polymers, offering self-lubricating and shock-absorbing properties into existing applications.

When compared to a commercially available resin cam follower with a 6-mm stud diameter and 24-mm outer ring, for example, the CFL’s outer ring diameter is just 16 mm — a 33% space savings. In fact, users can replace a standard cam follower with a CFL Series unit without any design changes. Additional benefits include:

Quiet operation — As the outer ring rotates, the polymer material absorbs vibration and suppresses noise, eliminating the need for covers and sheets.

Scratchproof — Unlike metal outer rings, the polymer does not damage or scratch the workpiece.

Maintenance-free outer ring — There is no need to grease the outer diameter surface which could otherwise contaminate the surrounding area.

CFL Series cam followers are available in two versions: a self-lubricating type (POM) and a shock-absorbing type (TPU). These compact units are well-suited for use in high-tech equipment or as part of conveyance mechanisms in precision machines that includes direct product contact.

For more information, visit www.ikont.com.