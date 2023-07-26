Can I 3D print this? New tool answers this question fast

EOS North America and its Additive Minds applied engineering group have launched the Can I 3D Print This online analysis tool, enabling organizations that are exploring additive manufacturing (AM) to input application information into a user-friendly platform and generate reporting that helps answer the question, “Can I 3D Print This?” Designed for both metal and polymer 3D printing, the tool provides freedom and independent inquiry for those investigating the viability of Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) industrial 3D printing for production.

Tailored to industrial 3D printing, Can I 3D Print This leverages information provided by the user about their current manufacturing method(s) and the part design file. Once input, a comprehensive analysis is generated, including cost estimation, predicted production time, a recommended (EOS) AM system, and recommended material. Once the analysis is complete, a report is generated and provided for download. The analysis also includes multiple comparisons of cost-per-part (CPP), production timeline, and material usage when manufacturing with 3D printing rather than current traditional processes. Can I 3D Print This also opens a direct line of collaboration with Additive Minds, if desired.

Each custom application analysis report includes:

Application geometry analysis

Recommended AM system (3D printer) and material

Matched material qualities in comparison to current application material

Financial break-even and production time analysis in comparison to current manufacturing method

CPP comparison to current manufacturing process and product life cycle

“Smart” CPP analysis that adjusts based on part orientation

For those who are new to AM, the journey often begins with the most basic question about applications or assemblies: ‘Can I 3D Print This? Despite its proven advantages and widespread adoption, many companies still deem AM an emerging technology and are hesitant to augment their traditional manufacturing processes. Our new Can I 3D Print This tool helps with initial decision-making by empowering potential users to explore and gather information about the promise of AM within their organization. Dr. David Krzeminski, EOS North America senior Additive Minds consultant

EOS partnered with CASTOR, to bring the Can I 3D Print This tool to fruition. The web-based tool is currently only available for North American users, but EOS is exploring a global offering. Users are limited to the analysis of five parts, but larger batch analysis of applications or assemblies can be completed through a collaboration with EOS’ Additive Minds engineering team.

To learn more about the tool, visit: https://na.eos.info/Solutions/Services/Can-I-3D-Print-This

