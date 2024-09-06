Canfield Connector launches quick shipping program for popular connectors

Canfield Connector announces the launch of its CAN-PAK Quick Ship Bulk Packs, a new offering designed to meet the immediate needs of distributors and their customers. This bulk packaging solution includes the company’s most popular products, such as the 5F and 5J series molded connectors, 5000 series strain relief solenoid valve DIN connectors, the rugged 7000 series cylinder proximity sensors, and the newly developed M12 CanFast round connectors.

The CAN-PAK program is a response to the growing demand for fast, reliable product availability in critical industries like automotive, agriculture, food and beverage, medical equipment, packaging, fluid power, and industrial automation. By offering these products in bulk packaging, Canfield Connector ensures shorter lead times, making it easier for distributors to maintain inventory levels and meet the urgent needs of their customers.

“Our CAN-PAK Quick Ship Bulk Packs are designed to provide immediate access to the high-quality products our customers rely on,” said Todd Harmon, Vice President of Canfield Industries. “This program not only improves supply chain efficiency but also supports our distributors in offering better service to their end-users.”

Each product in the CAN-PAK offering is manufactured under Canfield Connector’s ISO 9001:2015 quality system, ensuring rigorous testing and reliable performance. The bulk packaging is available in quantities of 10, 25, and 100-piece lot sizes, depending on the product series, making it a versatile solution for distributors and end-users alike.

Canfield Connector

www.canfieldconnector.com