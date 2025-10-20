Carlo Gavazzi launches CF/CS 30 ATEX Series power relays

Carlo Gavazzi Automation, an international electronics group involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electronic equipment, has announced the launch of the new CF/CS 30 ATEX Series, completing its CF/CS 30 electromechanical power relays range.

The CF/CS 30 ATEX Series complies with ATEX (TÜV) and NWFR (UL) certifications required for environments that may contain flammable gases or combustible dust. The series is designed for magnetic motor controller applications in UL zone-classified hazardous locations and supports systems using flammable refrigerants in accordance with current safety standards.

The relay’s housing material meets the stringent GWT 750°C (Glow Wire Test) standard, ensuring superior fire resistance by simulating the risk of fire from overheated electrical components.

Available in CF Fast-on and CS Soldering (PCB) terminal versions, this series supports AC and DC coil voltages and offers 2 changeover (DPDT) or 2 normally open (DPST) 30A contacts. This makes the CF/CS 30 ATEX Series highly versatile for a wide range of demanding industrial applications.

Main Technical Features:

Terminal versions: CF Fast-on and CS Soldering (PCB)

Coil Voltages: AC: (24, 120, 220, 240, 277VAC) DC: (6, 12, 24, 48VDC)

Contact configurations 2 Changeover contacts (DPDT) 30A 2 Normally open contacts (DPST) 30A

Operating temperature: -40⁰ to +85⁰C

Maximum switching voltage: 600VAC

Dimensions: CF: 68.6 x 34 x 26 mm (H x W x D) CS: 52 x 34 x 27 mm (H x W x D)

Surge Voltage (coil to contacts): 10kV

Mechanical endurance: 10 x 106 operations

Electrical endurance: General Use: 85⁰C 1 x 105 operations Resistive: 85⁰C 4 x 104 operations

Certifications: UL508, ATEX TÜV, and NWFR UL

The CF/CS 30 ATEX Series electromechanical power relays are designed for use in HVACR, oil and gas, and pump and compressor applications. They are available through Carlo Gavazzi’s distributors across the Americas.

For more information, visit GavazziAutomation.com.