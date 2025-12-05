Carlo Gavazzi launches DPA relays for low-GWP HVAC units

Carlo Gavazzi Automation has launched the DPA01, DPA51 and DPA52 three-phase monitoring relays for HVAC systems that use low-GWP flammable refrigerants.

The HVAC industry is shifting away from high-GWP HFCs to newer refrigerants such as R-32, R-1234yf and R-290. These alternatives support climate goals but carry higher ignition risk, increasing the need for compliance with IEC/EN 60335-2-40 and UL 60335-2-40 safety standards.

The new DPA Series relays are designed to address this challenge. They operate spark-free and meet ignition-free requirements for A2L and A3 refrigerants. The relays provide continuous phase sequence and phase-loss monitoring to help protect compressors from main grid failures.

The range is intended for manufacturers of commercial heat pumps, chillers and rooftop units seeking to meet regulatory requirements and safety expectations for HVAC systems.

Main technical features:

Spark-free technology to eliminate ignition risk

Phase sequence and phase loss monitoring for reliable compressor protection

Upgrade-ready solution allows easy upgrades to existing systems with minimal redesign

For more information, visit GavazziAutomation.com.