Carlo Gavazzi launches NRG 3-Phase Smart Solid State Relays

Carlo Gavazzi introduces the new NRG 3-Phase Smart Solid State Relays, designed to address increasing demand for high-performance switching solutions. The NRG 3-phase series includes digital communication capabilities, precise power control for 2-pole and 3-pole switching applications, and a range of diagnostic features.

The NRG 3-Phase Series adds to the existing 1-phase NRG solid state relay offering, increasing the flexibility and scalability of the NRG family for a wider range of industrial automation applications. Designed to integrate with Industry 4.0 system architectures, the new NRG relays support condition monitoring, maintenance planning, process reliability and Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE).

Main technical features:

Digital communication: Supports PROFINET, EtherNET/IP, EtherCAT and Modbus for real-time data exchange and system integration.

Switching capability: Provides multiple switching modes and control options to meet different application requirements.

Energy and thermal performance: Reduces power losses and supports thermal management, with per-relay data on voltage, current and energy use.

Diagnostics and maintenance support: Monitors operating conditions and faults to help identify issues early and reduce unplanned downtime.

Inventory and installation efficiency: Combines switching, monitoring, and diagnostics in a compact unit, reducing additional components and wiring.

The NRG 3-Phase Series is suited for plastics and rubber processing, packaging machinery, semiconductor manufacturing and other automated production systems where controlled power switching and monitoring are needed.

For more information, visit gavazziautomation.com.