Carlo Gavazzi launches UWP-DLB Series for EV load balancing

Carlo Gavazzi Automation has introduced the UWP-DLB Series. This solution offers dynamic load balancing for electric vehicle (EV) charging systems, enabling real-time power distribution across charging points to help avoid overloads and manage energy use efficiently.

As electric vehicle adoption grows, managing limited power resources at charging sites is becoming more important—particularly where stations share infrastructure with buildings, lighting, or HVAC systems. The UWP-DLB offers a scalable and practical solution to help balance these demands.

Fully compatible with any OCPP 1.6-compliant charger or backend CSMS (Charging Station Management System), the UWP 4.0 DLB integrates into new and existing EV infrastructures.

With this launch, Carlo Gavazzi expands its offering of innovative solutions tailored for the evolving needs of the EV charging ecosystem—designed to deliver accurate monitoring, performance optimization, and full regulatory compliance.

Main technical features:

Compact design

A complete dynamic load balancing controller in just 2 DIN modules—compact, space-efficient, and easy to install

Helps avoid penalties for exceeding power thresholds, contributing to efficient and predictable energy usage

Avoids penalty charges from exceeding power limits, contributing to more efficient and predictable energy management

Guarantees fair energy allocation across all charging points, maximizes charger uptime, and improves overall service availability

Supports the expansion of EV infrastructure without requiring major electrical system modifications

Provides secure, encrypted remote access to installations via MAIA Cloud, simplifying setup, monitoring, and maintenance while significantly reducing onsite intervention and costs

The UWP-DLB Series are available from Carlo Gavazzi’s network of distributors across the Americas.

For more information, visit GavazziAutomation.com.