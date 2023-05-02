Cat6a Ethernet patch cables from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect now offers industrial-grade Cat6a Ethernet communication cables that support transmission speeds of up to 10 Gbps full duplex. These patch cables are designed to reduce the effects of electromagnetic interference (EMI) by incorporating shielded RJ45 connectors, an inner foil shield around each twisted pair, and an outer foil shield around the entire set of 8 wires.

These Ethernet cables comply with the PoE+ standard to deliver 30W of power and are available with a blue PVC cable jacket in several lengths.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/cat6a-cable