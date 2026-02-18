Cat8 connectors and keystones aid Ethernet installations

The Field Termination Cat8 Connectors and Keystones from Platinum Tools® are toolless shielded RJ45 connectors and keystone jacks designed for Cat8 and oversized Ethernet cables. Supporting cable outer diameters from 5 mm to 9.9 mm and conductor diameters from 0.8 mm to 1.47 mm, the connectors are compatible with Cat8, Cat7, Cat6A, Cat6 and Cat5e cables and terminate by aligning conductors and snapping the housing closed. The series targets field installations, data centers and telecommunications applications requiring shielded high-speed copper connectivity without specialized termination tools.
