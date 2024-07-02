CCEA VEGA Series industrial LED lighting from AutomationDirect

AutomationDiret has added CCEA VEGA series recessed industrial LED light bars to expand its offering of industrial LED fixtures. Specifically designed for medium and large CNC equipment, these compact fixtures feature a rugged, ultra-slim anodized aluminum housing that is highly resistant to dust and liquids and allows mounting outside the machine’s working area. These 24 VDC-rated LED lights provide intense, uniform lighting, with up to 3,300 lumen output and a 120° beam angle.

CCEA VEGA series LED light bars are offered in 13.62-in. (346mm), 18.35-in. (466mm), and 27.80-in. (706mm) lengths. They are UL-recognized, CE-marked, and start at $174.00.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/industrial-lighting