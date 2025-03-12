CCTY expands with additional warehouse and office space

CCTY, a design-to-application motion control manufacturer, is expanding its operations by acquiring additional warehouse and office space, doubling its current footprint. This expansion will allow the company to better serve its growing customer base by increasing inventory capacity.

With 30,000 sq. ft. of space, CCTY is enhancing its ability to store and manage inventory, ensuring greater availability of custom motion control solutions for OEMs. The expanded warehouse will allow customers to benefit from improved lead times and streamlined logistics.

In addition to increased warehouse capacity, the expansion will accommodate CCTY’s growing engineering team. The company continues to invest in talent to drive innovation and provide precise solutions for complex motion control challenges. The additional office space will support product development efforts, enabling CCTY to collaborate more closely with customers on tailored solutions.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone in our commitment to meeting customer needs,” said Evan Poulakidas, North American Director at CCTY. “By increasing our inventory capacity and engineering capabilities, we are reinforcing our position as a trusted partner for OEMs seeking high-performance motion control solutions.”

CCTY remains dedicated to delivering high-quality, custom-engineered motion control components while expanding its capabilities to support future growth.

