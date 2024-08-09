Celera Motion announces Aura P extension to absolute chip encoder series

Celera Motion has announced Aura P, an extension to the Aura series of precision rotary and linear optical encoders with MicroE technology.

Eccentricity, caused by off-center scale mounting and bearing runout, is a common source of angular error. Two encoders are often employed to compensate for the error increasing cost and power consumption. Aura encoders solve this problem with their built-in compensation algorithm, eliminating the need for the second encoder.

Aura P now offers the same high accuracy, run speed, and wide alignment tolerances — along with Aura’s signature super compact-form factor — in a connectivity-ready PCBA package, allowing for easier installation and integration which can accelerate time to market.

“Customer demands continue to increase for higher levels of repeatability and accuracy in absolute encoders. The Aura series encoders utilize built-in eccentricity compensation to better meet customer requirements in critical applications where space is at a premium,” said Damien Laird, Senior Product Manager. “Aura P’s ease of installation and integration allow customers to deploy their own solutions faster while still providing the high performance the Aura series is known for.”

Some of the product’s benefits include:

• Aura on a super-compact PCBA

• zero hysteresis

• outputs true absolute position

• capable of running at high mechanical speed

• high resolution accuracy

• easy installation

• low power consumption

• BiSS-C communication

• supply voltage as low as 2.97 V

• intuitive commissioning software

The Aura P features a PCBA package, 12 x 14 x 7.4 mm size, BiSS-C communication, 90mA current consumption, currently cannot be daisy-chained, and weighs 0.9g. This compares to the original Aura, with an SMT Package, 9 x 7 x 1.2 mm size, BiSS-C, SSI, SPI, ABZ Communication, 45mA current consumption, can be daisy-chained, and weight of 0.15g.

Aura P is a suitable solution for high-volume OEM applications including, but not limited to:

• surgical robots

• medical robotics, devices, and instruments

• lab and diagnostics

• metrology

• cobots, robot joints, and grippers

• advanced industrial and semiconductor

• linear stages

Celera

www.celeramotion.com/aura-series/