Celera Motion debuts ultra-small servo drives

Celera Motion’s new Denali Series are compact, ultra-fast servo drives designed for a variety of service robots, surgical robots, industrial grippers and lab automation applications. Denali is the latest addition to Celera Motion’s line of premium-performance Ingenia servo drives.

“Robotics is a very competitive market, evolving rapidly and requiring best-in-class servo drive technology,” said Marc Vila, Business Director for Servo Drives. “Application-focused servo drives like Denali, where we have included features specifically required for the advanced robotic market segment, dramatically help engineers to accelerate their designs, be more competitive and keep the focus on their core business.”

Denali offers an enhanced hardware architecture as well as optimized power management, with a minimum standby power consumption of down to 1.2 W. The servo drives work in the 250 W power range and are designed for surgical robotics, end-effectors, haptic devices, small joints and other compact robotics applications.

The series features two versions:

The Denali XCR, a miniature, ready-to-use version, enabling quick installation and system commissioning.

The Denali NET, an ultra-compact, high-power density version. The pluggable design is optimal for a carrier board, with single or multi-axis integration.

Both versions are available with EtherCAT and CANopen communication protocols, specially optimized for demanding multi-axis applications. Denali supports EtherCAT with a bus latency down to 1 cycle. This improves the cost-efficiency of embedding multiple axes into a single PCB.

Key features include:

Compact and miniature, weighing only 8g

Dual loop support for unparalleled precision

Extremely fast servo loops for smooth operation

PWM frequency up to 150 kHz for low inductance motors

High efficiency and low standby power consumption (up to 99% efficiency)

Cost-optimized (single PCB) for distributed-centralized multi-axis configurations

The Denali series offers versions that support multiple safety features for high-performance robotic applications where safety is paramount.

For more about the Denali Series, visit https://ingeniamc.com/denali-series/.