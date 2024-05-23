Emerson Bearing, a Boston, MA-based bearing company catering to niche markets nationwide and the sister company of Action Bearing which serves the New England market, supports the unique needs of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) markets across the nation with essential resources – such as their latest eBook.

Emerson Bearing has launched a complimentary new eBook, “Choosing the Correct Type of Bearing for Your Application: A Selection Guide”.

With the many types of bearings available on the market, each with its own benefits and ideal uses, it can be difficult for engineers to select the proper bearing to best meet the demands of their specific application. Choosing the right bearing for an application supports optimal equipment performance while reducing system downtime, maintenance needs, and costs.

Emerson’s new Selection Guide includes information about the two major factors that should influence your decision, as well as other critical factors that affect the selection of bearings. Bearing types, styles, sizes, and applications are provided in detail along with common frequently asked questions and more.

“With over 50 years in the bearing industry, we know a thing or two about optimal bearing selection,” explained Steve Katz, president. “We supply bearings to nearly every industry, and our experts have an understanding of each industry so that they can best support you with finding the bearings you need.”

Visit Emerson Bearing’s resources library to download this free Selection Guide or to view all available guides: https://www.emersonbearing.com/resources-library/bearing-basics/

Inventory Matters

With over four million bearings in stock at multiple price points, Emerson Bearing has the largest inventory of bearings on the East Coast under one roof in their 30,000-square-foot warehouse.

Over the years, Emerson Bearing has sourced bearings for companies in a variety of industries including machine tool, material handling, power generation, food processing, robotics, recreation, wastewater treatment, and other industries. Emerson Bearing’s large inventories result in faster turnaround times, and their long-lasting relationships with industry partners means they can source bearings quickly. Bearing options include Angular Bearings, Ball Bearings, Ceramic Bearings, and Roller Bearings. Super Precision Bearings. Mounting Bearings Rod Ends and Spherical Bushings, Slewing Ring Bearings, and Spindle Bearings.

Emerson Bearing

www.emersonbearing.com