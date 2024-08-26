Choosing the Right Gearmotor for Your Application

Strategic Questions to ask for Efficient and Effective Drive Integration.

by Don Congdon, Corporate Trainer, SEW-EURODRIVE

Selecting a drive for a new application or replacing an existing one need not be a daunting experience. The key to successful drive selection is methodically asking the right questions to understand the application’s requirements thoroughly. This guide aims to assist you in navigating the complexities of a drive system, offering a structured approach to evaluating the necessary components and making an informed decision that ensures efficiency and effectiveness.

Understanding the Drive Train

A drive train consists of three core components: a gearbox, an electric motor, and a variable frequency drive (VFD). These components are crucial as they determine the performance of the drive in an application. The drive might directly power the application or do so through additional transmission elements like belts, chains, or spindles. Proper coupling and mounting devices are essential, which can include flexible couplings, flanges, or torque arms, ensuring that the drive operates smoothly and efficiently.

Core Components of a Drive:

Gearbox: Reduces the motor’s speed while increasing torque to meet the application’s demands.

Reduces the motor’s speed while increasing torque to meet the application’s demands. Electric Motor: Converts electrical energy into mechanical motion, which is the backbone of any drive system.

Converts electrical energy into mechanical motion, which is the backbone of any drive system. Variable Frequency Drive (VFD): Regulates the motor’s speed and torque, providing precise control over the application’s motion.

Key Questions for Drive Selection

The process of selecting the right drive involves addressing a series of structured questions that cover every aspect of the application’s mechanical and environmental needs.

Identify the Motion of the Application:

Determine whether the motion is rotary or linear. If linear, specify if it is horizontal, vertical, or angled.

Assess whether the application requires a brake to stop or hold the load.

Understand the duty cycle of the motion—whether it’s continuous, like in conveyors, or cyclic, as in packaging machines.

Determine Load Characteristics:

Analyze the magnitude and nature of the loads, identifying if they are predominantly static or dynamic.

Consider load variations that may necessitate a drive with a higher service factor to handle abrupt changes.

Evaluate the application’s acceleration requirements, especially in cyclic applications where rapid starts and stops are common.

Assess Speed, Torque, and Horsepower Needs:

Establish necessary speed and torque to select the appropriate gearbox ratio.

Detail connection specifics like shaft diameter, flange and feet requirements, and the type of coupling needed.

If a brake is required, identify the necessary braking torque to ensure safe operation.

Electromechanical and Environmental Considerations

Drive efficiency is paramount, driven by rising energy costs and environmental regulations demanding high-efficiency motors. Selecting a motor with a high-efficiency rating, such as premium efficiency (IE3), and pairing it with a gearbox that uses efficient gear types like helical or bevel can significantly enhance the system’s overall efficiency.

Environmental Factors to Consider:

Operating Environment: Describe whether the application operates indoors or outdoors, and if the environment is clean, dirty, wet, or dry.

Describe whether the application operates indoors or outdoors, and if the environment is clean, dirty, wet, or dry. Exposure to Elements: Identify if there are harsh or corrosive chemicals present that might dictate the need for drives with special protective coatings or materials.

Identify if there are harsh or corrosive chemicals present that might dictate the need for drives with special protective coatings or materials. Material and Protection Needs: In harsh environments, like those found in food processing plants or outdoor installations, drives may require stainless steel housings, special seals, and protective coatings to withstand conditions.

Core Electronics Questions for VFD Selection

Finalizing the right VFD involves understanding the specific electronic requirements of the application, which can vary widely based on the operational demands.

Identify the Application’s Operating Mode:

Determine if the operation is based on speed, position, or torque.

Evaluate the precision required in control, which affects the choice of VFD and whether advanced features like closed-loop control are needed.

Power Supply Considerations:

Confirm the voltage and phase of the available power supply to ensure compatibility with the VFD.

This information helps in selecting a VFD that can adequately meet the application’s power needs.

Special Features and Integration:

Consider additional features such as digital or analog inputs and outputs based on what the application requires.

Decide on the control method—whether using simple manual controls, automated controls via a PLC, or advanced industrial network protocols like EtherNet/IP™ or PROFINET®.

Finalizing the Drive Selection

Armed with answers to these detailed questions, you are now well-prepared to use the drive manufacturer’s selection tool. This tool will guide you through a final set of queries, ensuring that all your application’s specifications are met. By thoroughly preparing and understanding the demands of your application, you transform the selection process from an overwhelming task into a straightforward and rewarding exercise.

Figure 4: A highly efficient electronic gearmotor integrating a motor, a helical-bevel gearbox, and a VFD.

In conclusion, selecting the right drive is a critical task that benefits greatly from a structured and informed approach. By carefully considering both mechanical and electronic factors, you can ensure seamless integration and optimal performance of the drive within your application, leading to improved efficiency and effectiveness. This methodical approach not only simplifies the selection process but also enhances confidence in the resulting choices, paving the way for a successful implementation.

Learn more and view the complete guide online here.

ABOUT SEW-EURODRIVE

SEW-EURODRIVE is a leading manufacturer of gear units, motors, and automation control systems. Our extensive line of products includes a full line of drives and controls for use in the food and beverage, packaging and supply chain industries.

Talk with a local SEW-EURODRIVE Rep today to learn more!

See us at PACK Expo – Lakeside Upper, Booth# 8728

Sponsored content by SEW-EURODRIVE