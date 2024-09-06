CIP Safety module for ABB drives

ABB has introduced its CIP Safety FSCS-21 Function Module compatible with its ACS380 (Machinery), ACS580 (General Purpose) and ACS880 (Industrial) series of drives. Certified by TUV, this easy-to-use, compact plug-in safety module enables seamless integration of ABB drives into a CIP Safety network with any CIP Safety PLC.

The module features two built-in safety functions: Safety Torque Off (STO) and Safe Stop 1, time controlled (SS1-t), which meet machinery safety requirements up to SIL3/Ple. These ready-made safety functions require no special parameterization, software, or safety password – simply define the safety network number and EtherNet/IP communication settings and start running your application. Additional features include support for DLR ring networks and predefined safety and non-safety add-on instructions for advanced PLC integration.

“You can now easily and seamlessly integrate ABB drives of different types and sizes in your CIP Safety network to ensure the safety of your machinery or processes,” says Adam Bainbridge, Manager of Product Management, Industrial & Machinery at ABB Drive Product Division.

To learn more, visit: https://new.abb.com/drives/connectivity/cip-safety-function-module-fscs-21

