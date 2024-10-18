Cleveland is calling: Fastener Training Week is November 18-22

Fastener Training Institute (FTI) will host its final Fastener Training Week of 2024 in Cleveland, OH, November 18-22. This five-day advanced fastener training program will be held at Industrial Fasteners Institute and is presented by Birmingham Fastener.

FTI offers three Fastener Training Weeks each year. Graduates are eligible for Certified Fastener Specialist™ (CFS) designation upon class completion and passing a final exam.

“Fastener Training Week is intensive and completing the week really means something. CFS designees are a distinctive and hardworking group and we are eager to support all who aspire to be part of it,” said Jo Morris, Marketing Director for FTI.

Fastener Training Week Topics include –

• Consensus standards organizations

• IFI resources

• Torque tension

• QA systems & sampling plans

• Thread technology and gage issues

• Print reading & tolerances

• Material specifications for steel fasteners

• Understanding how fasteners fail

Hands-on demonstrations, learning labs, classroom instruction, and plant tours are included. This session will be taught by industry-expert instructors, Laurence Claus and Salim Brahimi, from Industrial Fasteners Institute.

Fastener distributors, manufacturers, end-users, engineers, sales, and quality assurance professionals are ideal candidates for Fastener Training Week. Two years of experience is required. Completion of FTI’s Fastener Basics courses, available online, serve as a prerequisite for those without two years of experience.

“Cleveland is a central hub for manufacturing and offers great proximity for many in our industry. Come and join us in November!” added Morris.

Register by November 4 for early-bird rates. Discounts are available for multiple attendees and association members (Pac-West, NFDA, IFI, MWFA, NCFA, and SFA). Learn more and register at www.fastenertraining.org or email Jo Morris with questions.

Support from FTI’s Sustaining Sponsor, Würth Industry North America, is key to the successful presentation of Fastener Training Week as well as all training offerings from FTI.

Fastener Training Institute

www.fastenertraining.org