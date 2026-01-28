Clippard adds real-time feedback to pinch valve design

Clippard announced its new State Feedback Pinch Valve, which provides real-time valve status information to support automation, diagnostics and process control. The plug-and-play design verifies valve position electronically and visually and provides a feedback signal that corresponds to valve operation, enabling a standard pinch valve to output status data.

Using a built-in sensor, the state feedback circuit detects valve plunger movement and outputs a 0 or 12/24 VDC signal to a control or data acquisition system. For normally closed valves, the output is 0 when the valve is off and 12/24 V when open, while the logic is reversed for normally open valves. LED indicators show operating status, with green for power, blue for trigger, yellow for feedback and red for fault conditions such as overcurrent, overtemperature or short circuit. This allows verification of valve activity without external sensors or flow meters.

The State Feedback Pinch Valve is designed to help verify valve operation, detect faults and support traceability or regulatory requirements. With a response time of less than 50 ms, it provides cycle-by-cycle verification. It operates on 12 or 24 VDC and accepts 3.3-24 VDC trigger inputs for integration with PLCs and automation systems.

Key features include:

Real-time status monitoring via output signal and visual LED feedback

Closed-loop capability for control applications

Color-coded LED indicators for troubleshooting

Integrated hit-and-hold circuit for reduced power and heat

Compact, plug-and-play integration with existing systems

The valve is intended for smart automation, medical and analytical instrumentation, process control systems and high-cycle OEM applications.

For more information about the State Feedback Pinch Valve, visit https://www.clippard.com/link/dw15932498.