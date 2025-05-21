Design World

Clippard announces new panel-mounted electronic and pneumatic pinch valves

By |

For applications that require better access or enhanced cleanliness, Clippard pinch valves are also available with a convenient panel mount option. Panel-mounted pinch valves provide all the same benefits as Clippard’s standard pinch valves, along with seamless integration and easy accessibility. Compared to standard manifold-mounted pinch valves, panel mounting offers simplified installation, a cleaner appearance, and reduced contamination risk.

As with all Clippard pinch valves, panel-mounted pinch valves feature an unobstructed flow path with zero dead volume — only the inside of the tubing contacts the fluid. Features include:

  • Unobstructed flow path
  • Each valve comes with 12” (30 cm) of silicone tubing pre-installed
  • Tubing is easily replaceable
  • Available in electronic or pneumatic versions
  • High cycle life

Clippard
clippard.com

Filed Under: Uncategorized

 

About The Author

Rachael Pasini

Rachael Pasini has a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering and a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from The Ohio State University. She has over 15 years of experience as a technical writer and taught college math and physics. As Editor-in-Chief of Design World and Engineering.com, and Senior Editor of Fluid Power World and R&D World, she covers automation, hydraulics, pneumatics, linear motion, motion control, additive manufacturing, advanced materials, robotics, and more.

Search Design World