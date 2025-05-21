Clippard announces new panel-mounted electronic and pneumatic pinch valves

For applications that require better access or enhanced cleanliness, Clippard pinch valves are also available with a convenient panel mount option. Panel-mounted pinch valves provide all the same benefits as Clippard’s standard pinch valves, along with seamless integration and easy accessibility. Compared to standard manifold-mounted pinch valves, panel mounting offers simplified installation, a cleaner appearance, and reduced contamination risk.

As with all Clippard pinch valves, panel-mounted pinch valves feature an unobstructed flow path with zero dead volume — only the inside of the tubing contacts the fluid. Features include:

Unobstructed flow path

Each valve comes with 12” (30 cm) of silicone tubing pre-installed

Tubing is easily replaceable

Available in electronic or pneumatic versions

High cycle life

Clippard

clippard.com