Clippard releases E2S series 10 mm media isolation valves

The E2S series valve combines the versatility of Clippard’s compact 10 mm valve line with the advantages of media isolation. With a durable, glass-filled nylon body and an EPDM diaphragm that separates the actuation mechanism from the flow path, the E2S series is an excellent choice for dispensing a wide range of aggressive gases and liquids in applications that require compact, electronically-controlled valves which have minimal backpressure. Applications include printing equipment, medical diagnostic devices, dental equipment, fermentation, water treatment, dispensing, and more.

They have a 15 to 30 lpm flow range and operating pressure of 0 to 36 psig (2.5 bar).

Compact, 10 mm glass-filled nylon body

EPDM diaphragm membrane

Large inventory, ready to ship

Clippard

www.clippard.com