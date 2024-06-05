Continue to Site

Clippard releases E2S series 10 mm media isolation valves

The E2S series valve combines the versatility of Clippard’s compact 10 mm valve line with the advantages of media isolation. With a durable, glass-filled nylon body and an EPDM diaphragm that separates the actuation mechanism from the flow path, the E2S series is an excellent choice for dispensing a wide range of aggressive gases and liquids in applications that require compact, electronically-controlled valves which have minimal backpressure. Applications include printing equipment, medical diagnostic devices, dental equipment, fermentation, water treatment, dispensing, and more.

Clippard-E2S-10-mm-Isolation-Valves

They have a 15 to 30 lpm flow range and operating pressure of 0 to 36 psig (2.5 bar).

  • Compact, 10 mm glass-filled nylon body
  • EPDM diaphragm membrane
  • Large inventory, ready to ship

