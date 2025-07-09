Clippard releases isolation valves with hit and hold circuitry

Clippard has introduced a hit and hold option for its Isolation and Pinch valve lines, designed to reduce heat buildup in the coil during extended operation. The feature uses a factory-set optimized duty cycle to help manage temperature when valves remain energized for more than five minutes.

The basic principle of a hit and hold circuit involves energizing a valve at full power for a brief period, then reducing the voltage and current to a lower, steady level. This approach helps manage heat generation in applications where temperature sensitivity is a concern. In some cases, using a hit and hold circuit may also help extend the operational life of the valve.

Key benefits include:

Lower power consumption

Less heat generation by the coil

Increased life cycle

Ideal for applications that are sensitive to heat rise

