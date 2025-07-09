Design World

Clippard releases isolation valves with hit and hold circuitry

Clippard has introduced a hit and hold option for its Isolation and Pinch valve lines, designed to reduce heat buildup in the coil during extended operation. The feature uses a factory-set optimized duty cycle to help manage temperature when valves remain energized for more than five minutes.

The basic principle of a hit and hold circuit involves energizing a valve at full power for a brief period, then reducing the voltage and current to a lower, steady level. This approach helps manage heat generation in applications where temperature sensitivity is a concern. In some cases, using a hit and hold circuit may also help extend the operational life of the valve.

Key benefits include:

  • Lower power consumption
  • Less heat generation by the coil
  • Increased life cycle
  • Ideal for applications that are sensitive to heat rise

For more information, visit clippard.com.

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

