Clippard releases new 8 mm series proportional micro electronic valves

By

Cippard’s new proportional direct-acting valves provide precise, linear control for accurate dosing and flow regulation in critical applications. With low power consumption, they offer excellent energy efficiency while maintaining quiet operation and minimal vibration. Their versatile design makes them suitable for a wide range of medical, diagnostic, and industrial applications. Standard products offered will fit the needs of most applications. However, this series can be fully customized according to the user’s unique requirements.

Clippard’s PV8 proportional valves are compact and energy-efficient for dosing and flow regulation.

Features and benefits include:

  • Ideal for compact assemblies
  • Eliminates downstream pulsations
  • Smooth proportional delivery
  • Low current power / low to no noise
  • Exceptional variability of flow vs. command current
  • Tiny package with a robust design
  • Highly customizable performance

For more information on Clippard’s Electronic Valves or other 7,000 standard flow control products, visit clippard.com/link/pv8.

