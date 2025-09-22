CMCO to showcase Dorner, Garvey, Montratec automation at PACK EXPO 2025

Columbus McKinnon Corporation will exhibit its packaging and automation technologies at PACK EXPO International 2025, Sept. 29–Oct. 1, in Las Vegas. Visit Booth W-2744 for live demonstrations from CMCO brands Dorner, Garvey, and montratec.

Dorner designs, manufactures, and integrates conveyor automation systems worldwide. Garvey provides conveying, accumulation, and automation solutions, while Montratec develops modular monorail systems for transport and process automation. Pack Expo attendees will see how the three brands work together through CMCO Conveyance Solutions to provide integrated automation solutions.

Garvey’s accumulation and buffering solutions include the Infinity and Bi-Flow accumulation tables, which move multiple canned beverages and allow products to reach the next station on demand, even if an upstream issue occurs. In this setup, Dorner’s FlexMove and AquaGard GT serve as the infeed and outfeed, demonstrating connectivity across CMCO Conveyance Solutions brands.

Garvey is a recognized leader in the conveyor and accumulation industry, serving customers of all sizes primarily in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical and household product industries. A versatile machine, the Infinity uses Garvey’s patented technology to accumulate and sort unstable products at high speeds into a single or multi-lane configuration. The Bi-Flow uses opposing conveyor movement to create a buffer for product accumulation in a small footprint.

Additionally for pharmaceutical production Garvey is exhibiting its GRX Infinity Accumulation Table, a solution that uses patented technology to accumulate and single file unstable products at high speeds. This design enables the accumulation table to safely handle products with no back pressure, no breakage, no label damage and minimal noise. This accumulation table can be installed as a buffer system, multi-lane device, or an unscrambler, and functions smoothly at high speeds. All interior surfaces are angled to prevent debris from collecting; complete access to all interior and exterior surfaces for each cleaning to meet FDA standards.

Dorner’s renowned low profile conveyance systems are also in action at PACK EXPO International. Leading it off is a demonstration loop highlighting the AquaGard & AquaPruf sanitary platforms. The AquaPruf family of conveyors deliver the highest level of sanitary attributes as they are designed to withstand high-pressure and chemical washes for sanitary applications.

The AquaGard & AquaPruf sanitary lines are versatile in their construction with the ability to create a conveyor that rotates the products through elevation changes and curves. This loop stars Dorner’s AquaPruf VBT (Vertical Belt Technology) conveyor, which is designed to vertically elevate bulk products 90° in sanitary applications and features a proprietary staggered sidewall belt for increased pocket capacity. Space optimization is further showcased with the AquaPruf conveyor in a curve that allows packaged goods to maximize the floor area while maintaining the sanitary requirements for the application.

Rounding out the sanitary loop is the AquaGard LPZ Conveyor, which can be configured with one or two fixed angle points that allow the conveyor to accommodate a variety of incline or decline heights and angle requirements. The AquaGard family of conveyors are engineered for packaging and processing applications that call for dry wipedowns or intermittent washdowns with soap and water.

In addition to the sanitary loop, Dorner is exhibiting its newly released C3 Compact Curve Conveyor in a loop alongside the heavy-duty 3200 series retracting tail conveyor. This loop showcases ultimate flexibility in automation as the 3200-retracting tail is triggered by sensors to drop product onto a lower conveyor belt and move it to the C3 Compact Curve Conveyor curve conveyor, perfect for facilities that need to maximize their floorplan and keep packaged goods moving while maintaining the leading edge of the product.

Dorner’s industrial line of the conveyors will be on display throughout the booth with the 2200, 2700, and 3200 series conveyors taking center stage. These low-profile conveyors are used in a variety of ways such as retracting tails, laning, merging, and dividing and provide companies with a number of different ways to package and move goods with the upmost precision and easy integration into other processes.

Finally, the combined power of Dorner and montratec’s pallet and shuttle system offering in a comprehensive loop displaying the latest innovations in pallet conveyors from Dorner and shuttle solutions from montratec. This loop will showcase how the Dorner brand of pallet systems and the montrac shuttle system can cooperate in a large-scale project.

The newly released DualMove will lead off the Dorner pallet systems display. The DualMove features twin-strand timing belts that glide pallets precisely from one stop to the next. It also features three accessory modules: lift and transfer, lift and rotate, and lift and locate. DualMove’s reliability, flexibility, and easy integration make it a great fit for several assembly applications. Attendees will see the precision that the DualMove offers when interacting with robotics.

Among the other pallet conveyors is the ERT line from Dorner, an industry-ready solution engineered to convey medical, electrical, and heavy-duty cleanroom-based product assembly. Boasting a versatile, low back-pressure platform, the ERT offers seamless and adaptable performance for various appliances, electronics, automotive, and consumer goods assembly applications. It’s simple and effective design, including non-contact zoning and slip roller accumulation capability, ensures safe and efficient operation while minimizing downtime. With ISO Class 4 verification for cleanroom applications, the ERT sets a new standard for precision and reliability.

German-based montratec will demonstrate its montrac Shuttles, intelligent single or twin-axle conveyors equipped with an onboard power supply. This intralogistics solution minimizes cycle times and maximizes customer operational throughput. montratec solutions use asynchronous movement of shuttles that allow products to be moved independently in multiple directions at varying speeds to balance production lines, increasing flexibility and productivity. montratec also brings a higher level of cleanroom certification that expands market access in the battery, EV, life sciences, electronics, and semiconductor industries.

For more information, visit cmco.com.