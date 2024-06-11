CMTH SENSOR FOR SMART CONDITION MONITORING

Monitor temperature and relative humidity in one device. Now users can more easily track environmental conditions over time.

Tapping into the CMTH sensor’s IO-Link capability provides continuous feedback and remote monitoring options. If the temperature and humidity exceed specified limits, operators are alerted via the local switching outputs. Alternatively, cloud-based functionality can send out alerts via SMS.

Rated IP67, this solution is ideal for manufacturing, warehouse, and process automation environments where temperature and humidity are critical factors in food storage or greenhouse applications.

Turck

www.turck.us/en/product-news