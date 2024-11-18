CNC Machining Design Guide

CNC machining is one of the most widely used prototyping and manufacturing methods today, especially for metal parts.

Most of the details, such as tooling, spindle speed, cutter type, and depth of cut, are taken care of at the machine shop, but there are some things you can do while designing your product to not only make sure it can be made, but also to create a lean product that doesn’t break the bank.

We’ve gathered some best practices for you to keep in mind while designing your product, separated into 4 sections: drilling, milling, turning, and advanced tips.

Download Design Guide