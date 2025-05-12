Columbus McKinnon showcases conveyance systems at Automate 2025

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is showcasing its latest conveyance solutions, including the Montrac shuttle system, at Automate from May 12-15 at Huntington Place in Detroit, MI.

Dorner specializes in conveyor automation system design, manufacturing, and integration. Montratec is known for its modular monorail systems for transport and process automation.

At Automate, attendees can explore Dorner’s pallet conveyors and montratec’s shuttle solutions in a comprehensive loop, demonstrating how both systems can work together in large-scale projects.

The newly released DualMove will be the first Dorner pallet system on display. It uses twin-strand timing belts to move pallets accurately from one stop to the next. The system includes three accessory modules: lift and transfer, lift and rotate, and lift and locate. Known for its reliability, flexibility, and ease of integration, the DualMove is suitable for various assembly applications. Attendees will observe its precision when interacting with robotics.

The ERT line from Dorner is designed for conveying medical, electrical, and heavy-duty cleanroom-based product assembly. With a versatile, low back-pressure platform, it provides adaptable performance for appliance, electronics, automotive, and consumer goods assembly applications. Its design includes non-contact zoning and slip roller accumulation, ensuring efficient operation and minimizing downtime. The ERT is ISO Class 4 verified for cleanroom use, offering reliability and precision.

German-based montratec will showcase its montrac Shuttles, intelligent conveyors with single or twin axles and an onboard power supply. This intralogistics solution helps optimize cycle times and improve operational throughput. The asynchronous movement of shuttles allows independent movement of products in multiple directions and speeds, helping balance production lines and enhance flexibility. montratec’s solutions also offer higher cleanroom certification, expanding their application in industries such as battery, EV, life sciences, electronics, and semiconductors.

As part of CMCO’s Conveyance Solutions Group, local support for montrac systems is available in North America, saving time and reducing costs. The North American team offers assistance with quoting, engineering, and manufacturing new montrac systems, as well as:

System installation and integration support

Custom applications engineering

Spare parts, repair, and maintenance service

Shuttle repair

In addition to the pallet system loop from Dorner and montratec, Dorner will showcase the ERT350, a new option from its Engineered-to-Order team. The ERT350 is the largest pallet system in Dorner’s offering, designed for robust assembly applications, including automotive, large appliance, and battery production. It utilizes a unique design and automation to handle increased force for heavy-duty assembly operations.

